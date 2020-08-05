The Big Ten released its updated 10-game schedule for its 14 teams on Wednesday morning.

Penn State’s conference-only schedule in 2020, consists of the same teams it would have been playing before the adjustments but with Illinois being added to the schedule in the last week of the season.

The Nittany Lions will open up the 2020 campaign against Northwestern on Sept. 5.

Other notable matchups are against Michigan on Oct. 24 in Ann Arbor and Ohio State on Nov. 7.

Each team will play 10 games over a 12 week stretch with each team getting two open dates.

The schedule has been designed to be flexible as games can be collapsed into bye weeks and an open date for all schools on Nov. 28. The schedule is also designed so that the start date can be pushed back to Sept. 12, 19 or 26.

The Big Ten Championship Game remains scheduled for Dec. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium, although it could be moved as late as Dec. 19.

Teams can begin preseason practices on Friday, Aug. 7 or earlier if permitted under NCAA guidelines.

