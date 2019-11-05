This past offseason, ESPN conducted a survey of 62 of the 65 Power 5 coaches in the country to see their opinion of an expanded College Football Playoff.

And unsurprisingly, James Franklin and 29 other Power 5 coaches are in favor of the playoff expanding.

Nine of the 14 coaches in the Big Ten were in favor of the expansion, which is the most out of any conference.

The report also includes a comment from Franklin on if he understands how teams are chosen for the College Football playoff.

"No, nobody does. Each year it looks like there are different variables that are going to factor in because there are different people sitting in the room," Franklin said in the article. "That's going to happen. One person is going to have a bias towards one things. It's natural."

"Somebody will have a bias towards another, and some people are going to feel like this is a more important metric."

ESPN also polled coaches on if teams should have to be champions of their conference in order to finish in the top four and 36 of the coaches said no.

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season come out on Tuesday night at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The full article can be found here.