Penn State Football vs MSU, Dotson (5)
Wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) celebrates a touchdown during Penn State football’s game against Michigan State on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 39-24.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State will have one of its best players back in 2021.

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson announced on Twitter that he will stay with the Nittany Lions for his senior season.

Dotson led the Big Ten in receiving yards in 2020 and is set to be Penn State’s No. 1 receiver next season.

Evan Patrick is a football and basketball reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a senior majoring in digital and print journalism with minors in business and labor employment relations.