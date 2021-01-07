Penn State will have one of its best players back in 2021.

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson announced on Twitter that he will stay with the Nittany Lions for his senior season.

I’ll be back in 2021 to give y’all the summary ... Chapter 4🙏🏾 @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/K8jQMeDNuJ — Jahan Dotson (@H55ZY) January 7, 2021

Dotson led the Big Ten in receiving yards in 2020 and is set to be Penn State’s No. 1 receiver next season.

