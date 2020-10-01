Believe it or not, it’s now Week 5 of the 2020 college football season.

Despite some teams having yet to play their first game, there has been plenty of excitement so far in conferences that have gotten underway.

Plus, with most teams now exclusively playing conference games, there has been a sense of urgency and intensity that seems to be amplified this year.

As this unusual season rolls into October, here are the matchups to watch for in Week 5 of the season.

No. 7 Auburn at No. 4 Georgia

The premier game of this week is once again in the SEC, as there is a top-10 matchup for the first time this season.

Auburn, fresh off a win against previously ranked Kentucky, will be looking to carry the momentum it had in the second half against the Wildcats.

In that 30 minutes, the Bo Nix-led offense seemed to be firing on all cylinders, with the sophomore quarterback throwing for 233 yards and three touchdowns in the final two quarters.

While the Tigers have their undisputed No. 1 quarterback in Nix, Georgia has itself a quarterback dilemma heading into this weekend.

It was quarterback D'Wan Mathis who started the 2020 opener at Arkansas last weekend, but after some poor play early on, junior Stetson Bennett came in to replace Mathis. Bennett was able to light a fire under the offense, resulting in a 37-10 win.

But with the hype surrounding USC transfer JT Daniels, who was cleared from injury this week, it should be interesting to see who gets the majority of the reps under center in the home opener for the Bulldogs.

No. 13 Texas A&M at No. 2 Alabama

In another SEC showdown, Texas A&M will travel to Tuscaloosa in hope of winning at Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time since the legendary “Johnny Manziel” game.

This time, instead of Johnny Football, it’ll be quarterback Kellen Mond who is looking for a bounce-back week.

The senior was able to get the job done in a close win against Vanderbilt but showed some inconsistency throughout the course of the game.

The Crimson Tide, meanwhile, are looking for another convincing win after they handled Missouri with ease last week.

The offense got off to a strong start led by quarterback Mac Jones, who utilized weapons Najee Harris and Jaylen Waddle.

With LSU now trailing in the SEC West title picture, a win against the Aggies would put Alabama in the driver's seat moving forward in this shortened conference-only season.

Once again, Nick Saban has title aspirations for his program, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see his team make a statement at home this Saturday.

No. 25 Memphis at SMU

In one of the more interesting matchups of the week, Memphis and SMU will be looking to stay undefeated and keep momentum going as the American conference schedules get underway.

Memphis is 1-0, fresh off a comfortable victory against Arkansas State where quarterback Brady White looked locked in from his opening drive.

He threw for four touchdowns and 280 yards while completing nearly 73% of his passes and seemed poised for another run like last season.

Meanwhile, SMU, who played three nonconference games, awaits the Tigers standing at a record of 3-0.

Despite playing against some weaker opponents, the Mustangs have looked solid so far, with an average winning margin of just over 26 points these last three games.

The team's offense has really been clicking as well with Texas transfer Shane Buechele, just as it did at the beginning of 2019 where Sonny Dykes’ team started 8-0.

