Saquon Barkley has made a large donation to a fund in the name of Gianna Ford, the 6-year old daughter of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis on May 25 and his death has sparked worldwide protests on racial injustice.

The former Penn State running back donated $5,000 to the fund, according to the top donors page on the GoFundMe.

Barkley continues to preach change and reform of social justice in the United States.

The protests are amazing and Inspiring. But please in 2 or 3 weeks when the protest are no longer happening. We still need change, we need to come together as a community and we need action! Racism and injustice can not exist! — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) June 3, 2020

The fund has exceeded its $1.5 million goal and currently over 48,000 people have donated to the fund.