Blue-White, Saquon Barkley
Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, who now plays for the New York Giants, gives an interview on the field during the Penn State Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

 Aabha Vora

Saquon Barkley has made a large donation to a fund in the name of Gianna Ford, the 6-year old daughter of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis on May 25 and his death has sparked worldwide protests on racial injustice.

The former Penn State running back donated $5,000 to the fund, according to the top donors page on the GoFundMe.

Barkley continues to preach change and reform of social justice in the United States.

The fund has exceeded its $1.5 million goal and currently over 48,000 people have donated to the fund.

