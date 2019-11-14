On a team where depth is readily available for most position groups, Penn State’s receiving corps has been surprisingly top heavy.

Beyond KJ Hamler and Pat Freiermuth, Penn State has lacked consistent options in the passing game throughout the entire season.

Jahan Dotson has had his moments, but has only gone for over 40 yards in three games this season.

“We've got to be more consistent, there's no doubt about it… I think obviously Pat [Freiermuth] has done a really good job and [Nick] Bowers has done a good job, and I think our running backs have contributed more than in years past,” James Franklin said. “KJ is obviously making plays and made some tough catches on Saturday, but we've got to be more consistent at that last position, there's no doubt about it.”

Outside of Dotson, Hamler and Freiermuth, no receiver has more than nine catches on the year for the Nittany Lions.

Considering the production from those three, especially Hamler’s 42 receptions for 739 yards, the case could be made that the opportunities aren’t in place for another receiver to really get involved.

But Sean Clifford leads the Big Ten in passing yards and ranks third in completions. Penn State’s passing volume has been there and so have the chances for other receivers.

Once the No. 1 ranked receiver in his recruiting class, Justin Shorter has only caught nine passes this season and has yet to find the endzone.

Against Minnesota, he had the opportunity to change that, but wasn’t able to haul in a would-be touchdown.

“At the end of the day, when the ball comes, you know, you've got to make the plays and we have all of the faith and confidence that we can do it and that they can do it,” Franklin said. “We've just got to bring it out in them more.”

Early on in the season, Shorter was rarely being targeted by his quarterback, but when the targets have come his way he has yet to impress.

The same goes for Dan Chisena who has seen increased opportunities as the season has gone on as more of a deep route specialist for the offense given his speed.

The senior receiver also had a key drop in Minneapolis on a play where he had the chance to gain over 40 yards.

Daniel George, who has also shared time with Shorter in the third wide receiver role, also had a crucial drop on third down that would have extended a drive against the Golden Gophers.

It’s clear that Penn State is still trying to find its No. 3 wideout, something that isn’t ideal to have to iron out nine games into a season.

But if one of these players makes a jump and proves to be a consistent option at the position, that could take the Nittany Lions’ offense up a level and would only help out their first year quarterback.

Addressing these issues with the group of receivers isn’t a simple thing to do, especially coming off a tough loss, but Franklin knows how to navigate these kinds of things.

“I think it's a fine line, I don't think there's any doubt about it. You can't avoid it and ignore it like it didn't happen, but it's got to be addressed,” Franklin said. “Obviously during the game, I don't think you see me or anybody overreact to those guys — It's just not how we go about our business, I don't understand how that helps you.”

The practice field and in meetings is where the team focuses on these kind of things, but it’s not all about focusing on the negatives.

“Now, in practice, we can be hard on guys. In meetings, I wouldn't say we're hard, but we're direct and we have tough conversations to kind of work through it — but I think when you remember that most people and most young people are harder on themselves than you'll ever be, then I think that changes how you approach things,” Franklin said. “So at the end of the day, we've got to build their confidence up and we've got to build their fundamentals and skills up so they make those plays, rather than spending so much time on what they didn't do.”