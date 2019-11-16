Under James Franklin, Penn State has specialized in the quick-strike offense. But that comes with a difficulty to close out games.

Against Indiana on Saturday, Penn State found itself in a familiar position, as it needed a long drive to salt the game away, and keep its Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff hopes alive.

But in front of a Beaver Stadium crowd that grew more restless with each passing second, the Nittany Lions were able to execute in a way that they haven’t all year long.

“I think the team called upon the offense to end the game in that situation, and we were able to do that,” tight end Nick Bowers said. “We did a good job of driving down the field, getting a good chunk of yards and taking a lot of time off the clock.”

With the season hanging in the balance, the offense put together an 18-play drive that spanned nine minutes and effectively sealed the 34-27 victory for Penn State, putting the Nittany Lions at 9-1 on the season and setting up a showdown with Ohio State in Columbus for the Big Ten East division crown.

“To go on an 18 play drive, I haven't been around many of those," Franklin said. “It came at a critical point in the game and it was big because it burned timeouts, ate the clock up, and finished it with a touchdown at the one-yard line. Obviously anything but a touchdown would have put them in a position to win the game.”

The drive is even more impressive considering that Penn State was operating without running back Noah Cain and wide receiver KJ Hamler — the team’s most dynamic playmaker — and seemed to be stuck in the mud for the majority of the second half.

Instead of striking quickly, the Nittany Lions made it a point to be methodical in their approach, slowly advancing the ball down the field en route to its longest drive of the season by time of possession.

“We always talk about how we want to finish the game on our terms,” quarterback Sean Clifford said. “We run the four-minute offense every week [in practice], but today it turned into a nine-minute drive. I’m really proud of our guys for executing so that we could finish it on our terms.”

It had been an up-and-down day for Penn State’s offense prior to its final drive, but the redshirt sophomore exuded nothing but confidence in the huddle.

“I knew we were going to have a great drive because we were talking [in the huddle] about ending it on our terms and there were still 10 minutes left in the game,” Clifford said.

The 75-yard drive was even more unique because it had a bit of an old-school feel to it.

Penn State rode its offensive line for the duration of the drive, as the Nittany Lions ran the ball on 16 of the 18 plays and finished with 11 straight runs to end the drive.

While this was a rare way for Penn State to ice the game, running back Journey Brown had complete belief in the blockers up front.

“We all know what those boys on the offensive line are capable of,” Brown said. “We wouldn’t be where we are without those guys up front, and I have to give them all the credit in the world. “I feel like they have been playing well all season long, but they just keep taking it up a notch.”

It wasn’t always easy.

In fact, one of only two passing plays on the drive was a complete accident, as Clifford fumbled an exchange with Brown and picked up the bouncing ball.

With the defense bearing down, the quarterback picked up the ball and fired it to Pat Freiermuth for a key first down to keep the drive alive.

“That definitely was not a planned play,” Clifford said. “Whenever the ball ends up on the ground, that is one of the scariest moments you can have as a quarterback. I just knew I had to keep my composure and I still knew what I wanted to do with it.”

10 plays later, the Nittany Lions found themselves with a 4th-and-goal at the 1-yard line.

Franklin had a decision to make, and his quarterback was in favor of going for the game-clinching touchdown.

After coming up short in Minneapolis a week ago, Clifford’s disappointment was evident after the game. He placed the brunt of the blame on himself for his team’s performance and repeatedly stated that the loss was his fault.

So when his number was called on fourth down, the young quarterback was ready.

“We knew that we were going to go for it,” Clifford said. “When you drive the ball 18 plays, and your offensive line is asking to go for it on fourth down, you know what you need to do.”

It was even more gratifying for Clifford to finish the drive himself, and that was evident in how he celebrated after scoring the pivotal touchdown, securing the win and maintaining his unblemished record at home as a starter.

“I’ve always been a guy who wants the ball in my hands, so I was comfortable getting it there,” Clifford said. “They elected to give it to me, and I was not going to be denied that end zone.”