Men's Wrestling Bo Nickal
Penn State's Bo Nickal cheers with the crowd after defeating Ohio State's Myles Martin during the Men's Wrestling match at Rec Hall on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. The no. 1 Nittany Lions defeated the no. 2 Buckeyes 19-18.

 Edward Fan

Micah Parsons, Jesse Luketa, Bo Nickal and Roman Bravo-Young — talk about a talented group of athletes.

On Tuesday morning Mark Hall posted a photo of his teammates facing off against the two linebackers in a game of Spikeball.

According to the Penn State Spikeball Club's Instagram, the wrestlers swept the match in straight sets.

Micah Parsons, Bo Nickal spikeball game
Penn State football's Micah Parsons and Jesse Luketa faced former Penn State wrestler Bo Nickal and current wrestler Roman Bravo-Young in a Spikeball game on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The wrestlers won 3-0.

The wrestling team and football team have shown their supportive relationship as of late.

Just a few days prior to the Spikeball match Hall tweeted out that he loved Penn State football, and Parsons replied sending the love back Hall’s way.

