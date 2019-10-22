Micah Parsons, Jesse Luketa, Bo Nickal and Roman Bravo-Young — talk about a talented group of athletes.

On Tuesday morning Mark Hall posted a photo of his teammates facing off against the two linebackers in a game of Spikeball.

According to the Penn State Spikeball Club's Instagram, the wrestlers swept the match in straight sets.

The wrestling team and football team have shown their supportive relationship as of late.

Just a few days prior to the Spikeball match Hall tweeted out that he loved Penn State football, and Parsons replied sending the love back Hall’s way.

I love Penn state wrestling! https://t.co/0ymmPUaXl7 — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) October 20, 2019