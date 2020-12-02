The last time Rutgers defeated Penn State, artists like George Michael, Rick Astley and Guns N’ Roses were at the top of the Billboard charts.

Penn State and Rutgers have met a total of 30 times in the history of the two programs, with the Nittany Lions being victorious in 28 of these meetings, including a 13-game win streak dating back to 1988.

Saturday, Penn State will look to make it 14-straight wins against the Scarlet Knights, as the Nittany Lions attempt to move out of the basement of the Big Ten and continue to turn their season around after a 1-5 start.

Here is a look at the numbers in the largely non-competitive series between Penn State and Rutgers.

2 — A lack of touchdowns

Since Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014, Penn State and the Scarlet Knights have met every single season as Big Ten East opponents.

In these six meetings, Rutgers has scored just two touchdowns — one in the first Big Ten meeting in 2014 and one in 2018.

Both of the times Rutgers found the end zone, the games were played in Piscataway, New Jersey.

In fact, Rutgers hasn’t scored multiple touchdowns against the Nittany Lions since 1995, the last time the two schools played each other prior to the Big Ten era.

In these past six meetings, the Penn State defense held Rutgers to an average of 5.3 points per game, and the Scarlet Knights have found double digits just once — in 2014 when they scored 10 points.

Rutgers has struggled in the passing game against the Nittany Lions, being held under 50 yards three times in three consecutive years from 2015-2017.

In 2016, a 39-0 Penn State victory, the Nittany Lions held the Scarlet Knights to just 87 total yards.

In 2019, Rutgers had its best offensive performance, yards wise, against Penn State since joining the Big Ten, totaling 383 total yards, including 184 on the ground.

However, the Scarlet Knights were only able to turn this into six points.

21.7 — Dominant showings

In the six meetings between the two schools since Rutgers joined the Big Ten, Penn State has an average margin of victory of 21.7 points.

The biggest victory by Penn State came in 2016, and overall the Nittany Lions have beaten the Scarlet Knights by multiple scores in five of the six meetings.

The lone time they didn’t was in 2014, the first meeting between the programs in the Big Ten, when Penn State rallied from a 10-0 deficit to defeat Rutgers, 13-10.

While the series between the two teams has been largely uncompetitive, Rutgers has scored first in three games, 2014, 2017 and 2019.

In the 2014 game, Penn State didn’t take the lead until 1:13 left in the game following a 5-yard touchdown run by Bill Belton.

In 2017, Penn State gained the lead early in the second quarter, and in 2019, the Nittany Lions responded to a Rutgers field goal with a touchdown drive, just over three minutes later.

1 — A B1G step below

Since Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014, it hasn’t just been the Nittany Lions who have dominated the largest school in the Garden State.

Every team has.

Rutgers has had a winning record just once in the Big Ten, 2014, when it finished the season 8-5.

Just three of these wins came in the conference, though, as the Scarlet Knights have never had a winning record in Big Ten games.

In the five seasons since that 2014 season, Rutgers has won a total of 13 games — just four of them coming in conference play.

This season when Rutgers defeated Michigan State 38-27, it snapped a 21-game Big Ten losing streak.

In 2019, it took the Scarlet Knights five Big Ten games to score 14 points.

The Scarlet Knights scored 14 points in eight minutes and three seconds this season.

Back under the leadership of Greg Schiano, Rutgers is 2-4 this season, and has been largely competitive.

In two of its four losses, the Scarlet Knights have lost by a single score, three points against Illinois and six points against Michigan in triple overtime.