Members of Penn State's recruiting class made a presence with big plays on both sides of the ball on the first weekend of October.

The commits showed playmaking ability with pressure along the defensive line, special teams precision and a series of touchdown catches.

Curtis Jacobs (4-star OLB, McDonogh School, Maryland)

McDonogh School continued its undefeated season with a 28-8 win against Calvert Hall College High School on Friday night.

Curtis Jacobs came up big on special teams when he broke through the Calvert Hall offensive line and blocked a 23-yard field goal attempt. McDonogh went on to score two plays later.

Jacobs is the No. 64 ranked prospect in the 2020 class and Penn State’s highest-rated commit with a 0.9698 composite rating on 247Sports.

McDonogh looks to move to 7-0 when they take on 2-5 Catholic High School at home on Friday.

Cole Brevard (4-star DT, Carmel High School, Indiana)

Cole Brevard, a 6-foot-3, 305-pound tackle, was credited with five total tackles, three solos, and a quarterback hurry.

It was not enough, though, as Carmel’s defense allowed almost 400 yards on offense in their third loss of the season, a 27-14 setback to Ben Davis High School.

Brevard is the No. 1 prospect in Indiana and looks to help get his team back on track this Friday in their conference home game against 4-2 Warren Central.

Caziah Holmes (4-star APB, Cocoa High School, Florida)

Caziah Holmes got his 11th rushing touchdown of the season this week and helped lead Cocoa to a 36-22 home win against Mainland High School.

The 10-yard run gave the Tigers their second consecutive touchdown after throwing an interception on the game’s first drive.

Holmes is the fifth ranked all-purpose back in the 2020 recruiting class and has scored in all six games this season.

Cocoa heads into a bye week and will play Venice High School on the road on Oct. 18.

Parker Washington (3-star WR, Fort Bend Travis, Texas)

Fort Bend Travis continued its undefeated season with a 48-7 win against Fort Bend Dulles on Thursday night.

Parker Washington led the high powered Tigers offense with six receptions for 195 yards and all three of the team’s receiving touchdowns.

The receiver has had four consecutive multi-touchdown games and has nine this season.

Fort Bend Travis will look for their sixth win against 1-4 Fort Bend Austin in a conference home game this Friday night.