Penn State fans have been expecting this day for the past three months.

Once Tommy Stevens announced he would be transferring from Penn State, it became clear to many that the reigns of the quarterback position would be given to Sean Clifford.

It may have taken a while, but on Friday, Penn State finally named Sean Clifford as the starting quarterback, and it never felt like there was much doubt.

Fans have assumed that Clifford would be the starter, but those assumptions didn’t come from James Franklin.

According to Franklin, prior to Tuesday’s practice, the starting quarterback position was never a topic of conversation.

“We haven’t even talked about it, honestly, swear to God,” Franklin said. “We haven’t even discussed it at this point. We’re obviously getting close to that, but we haven’t had a discussion yet, not just on the quarterback but really at any position when it comes to depth chart and rotations.”

Franklin went on to say that even though it may feel like it took longer to make this depth chart decision than it did in previous Pennyears, he didn’t feel that way and that he didn’t have a set date that these decisions need to be made.

It’s not that this decision comes incredibly late, as it ironically comes a day after Tommy Stevens was named the starter at Mississippi State.

Ohio State and Oklahoma, among others, also named their starters this week.

But what all of those have in common is that the now-named starters weren’t apart of those programs this time last year. Stevens, Justin Fields and Jalen Hurts were at different schools last season, so it realistically took time to get acclimated with a new system.

Penn State didn’t have that issue.

Clifford was with the program all last year, even getting some game action during the season.

And with Stevens gone, it seemed obvious that Clifford would quickly get the nod over redshirt freshman Will Levis, who doesn’t have that same experience.

So why did Franklin wait until the week before the opener to name him the starter?

Was it actually a tight competition throughout the summer? Did he just want the best out of the other quarterbacks?

Regardless, Clifford will lead the offense onto the field on August 31. His arm strength and big play ability is well known, even in the few plays he appeared in last season.

The redshirt sophomore went 5-for-7 with 195 yards and two touchdowns, including a Penn State record 95 yard touchdown pass against Kent State.

His mobility has been a question mark, but all throughout the summer, he has talked about his improvement in that area.

Nobody really knows what to expect from a Clifford-led offense, but fans have been waiting for it all summer.