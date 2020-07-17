College football is going to be unique in 2020.

With plenty of uncertainty surrounding the upcoming season, many aspects of the sport will stray from normalcy due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This includes the regular season, which has already gone through some drastic changes as it appears most conferences, if not announced already, will be playing a conference-only schedule.

This would mean some crucial non-conference matchups would be canceled for College Football Playoff contenders which could get teams over the hump and into the top four spots.

But now teams will essentially have to win a conference championship to get into the four-team tournament, with one power five conference automatically being left out.

This not only would leave out one Power 5 conference champion that could potentially be undefeated or have a single loss, but would pretty much ensure that no group of five teams would make it under these conditions.

That is why for this season, the NCAA and CFP committee should consider a one-year expansion of the playoff.

The most ideal system would be one which would accept six teams into the tournament field.

This would essentially work like the old NFL playoffs before the new collective bargaining agreement, where the top two seeds would get byes while No. 3 would play No. 6 and No. 4 would take on No. 5.

The top five teams would be determined by Power 5 conference championships as those five teams would get automatic bids into the tournament.

The sixth team is essentially a wild card that could take a potentially undefeated Group of Five champion, or a very solid one loss Power 5 team depending on a number of factors.

This would still allow for minimal margin of error while also potentially expanding to the Group of Five teams, which won’t be able to secure any signature wins against Power 5 opponents due to the conference-only schedules.

Obviously there are still many concerns surrounding the coronavirus, which puts some of this up in the air for now. But this is a format that should definitely be considered. It can serve as a trial run for future playoff expansion.

Since the four-team system was created for the 2014 season, there have been rumors about expansion which many programs and fans have been in support of despite the hesitancy for change from the NCAA.

Another benefit of this format would be that teams like UCF in 2017 would have the chance to compete for a national title despite not playing in a Power 5 conference.

The wild card is a great addition for that reason, and if there is no undefeated Group of Five team, the playoff committee would still have plenty of options to pick from with the nonconference champion teams.

So while things will be shaping up day-by-day for college football in 2020, all things need to be taken into consideration, including the format of the College Football Playoff.

