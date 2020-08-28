Pro Day, Saeed Blacknall (13) drill
Saeed Blacknall (13) performs drills during Penn State’s Pro Day held at Hobula Hall on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

 Erin O'Neill

Former Penn State wide receiver Saeed Blacknall has signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers the team announced on Friday.

The Steelers released the 6-foot-2 wideout just a week ago but confirmed that they would be bringing him back as they released James Lockhart.

Blacknall’s last stint in professional football was last year in the now defunct XFL.

His last NFL action came in the first two weeks of the 2019 preseason where he caught two passses for 39 yards.

