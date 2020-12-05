When asked about Penn State’s offensive mentality in a 23-7 win against Rutgers Saturday, sophomore running back Devyn Ford described the day best.

“Smash-mouth football,” Ford said. “Just get down hill, run the ball down these people’s throats and take their will away.”

Ford was a part of a persistent Penn State rushing attack that ran the ball 57 — yes, 57 times in the victory.

But while the Nittany Lions strategy to run the ball was clear, it may not have been expected that backup quarterback Will Levis, would tie a team high for carries on the afternoon with 17.

While James Franklin and offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca introduced its offense to the “Falcon Package” this season, there is no good reason that Levis should be running the ball 17 times considering not one pass was thrown in the package to keep defenders honest.

Franklin cited the poor weather conditions as part of the reason why Penn State ran the ball the most it has since 2016, but he also said candidly that he has to allow Levis to throw in certain situations.

“We’ve got to mix some passes in there, there's no doubt about it but on the same hand, like I’ve mentioned the weather was significant today and affected both offenses,” Franklin said. “But there's no doubt about it. We have to mix some passes in there as well with Will in the game to make sure that they respect it.”

Having Levis as an option in third and fourth down situations is a luxury to have but when will it be figured out from opposing defenses who stack eight or even nine people in the box in a short yard situation?

It felt as if Kirk Ciarrocca was going to take the top off the defense at any point and have Levis throw the ball after running the 6-foot-3, 222 pound quarterback time and time again.

But as Nittany Lions fans witnessed on TV, Levis didn’t throw it once, creating a unique dynamic between him and starting quarterback Sean Clifford.

While Clifford feels confident in being the team’s QB1, he says Levis can help them in this package despite the basic nature of it that was shown against the Scarlet Knights.

“Will and I both have our strengths. And of course we can throw the ball out of the package. Will obviously has a great arm and we have that capability,” Clifford said. “There's just certain looks that we get when we do that package and certain looks when we come out of it so you know it's just the game plan.”

The Levis running game, when used in the proper situation can be incredibly effective as we have seen, but running that play 17 times can become — dare I say — predictable.

After getting some solid gains in the first quarter, Levis ran for over four yards just one time through the final 45 minutes and was stopped in a couple of critical situations in the second half.

If the coaching staff can get the two going in both the run and the passing game, they could resemble a model that has worked quite well at the NFL level, mainly with the New Orleans Saints.

“It just throws a little twist in and I compare them to Drew Brees and Taysom Hill,” Ford said. “Both can run, both can throw the ball so having both quarterbacks in the game is an amazing threat.

“Them coming in to every week of practice and competing every single day, that just makes our offense that much better.”

While the duo may be a bit far off from the likes of the Super Bowl contending Saints, it’s fair to say that the innovative style could work well with the skillsets possessed by Clifford and Levis.

But not allowing both to have a full playbook to their disposal will eventually lead to the downfall of this package and potentially the confidence of one or both quarterbacks.

Again, this was something that Franklin was well aware of post-game and repeatedly said is something that will be worked on as the season nears its end.

“It's primarily been a short yardage offense that we've been using to run the ball, whether it's four minute, whether it's short yardage third-and-one, fourth- and-one,” Franklin said. “So, that's obviously been the plan from the beginning but we would like to mix some things in there there's no doubt.”

