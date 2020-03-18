As we approach a week since sports have been shut down due to the coronavirus, Penn State’s coaching staff has found some extra time on its hands with no spring practices, workouts or recruiting trips.

And like many Americans, the program has turned to Netflix.

Nittany Nation name your top 5 binge worthy Netflix shows/movies! #bingeworthy pic.twitter.com/XbecY0dQIh — Tyler Bowen (@TylerBowen) March 18, 2020

James Franklin was quick to respond with Ozark taking the top spot in his rankings.

1. Ozark 2. Sinner 3. Blacklist 4. Altered Carbon (Season 1) 5. Luther https://t.co/cq0EtHVL92 — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) March 19, 2020

Franklin isn’t the only coach with Ozark in his top spot though as the hit show is taking over the Lasch Building as safeties coach Tim Banks also had the hit show at No. 1

1.OZark 2. Altered Carbon 3. Narcos 4. Queen of the South 5. Bad Blood #Bingewatching — Tim Banks (@CoachTimBanks) March 18, 2020

Special teams coordinator Joe Lorig also placed Ozark at the top of his list.

Ozark, Bloodline, Dead to Me, The Staircase, Goodfellas 😁🤷‍♂️ — Joe Lorig (@CoachJoeLorig) March 18, 2020

Penn State’s new offensive line coach Phil Trautwein had a list full of popular shows including Breaking Bad at the top and The Office.

1. Breaking Bad 2. The Office 3. The Stranger 4. Manhunt 5. The Sinner #BestList #bingeworthy — Phil Trautwein (@CoachTrautFB) March 18, 2020

JaJuan Seider, Penn State’s running back coach had a diverse list with The Last Kingdom at the top, with the newly released Witcher at No. 2

1. The last Kingdom 2. Witcher 3. All American 4. Spenser 5. TBD — JaJuan Seider (@coachseider) March 18, 2020

Cornerback coach Terry Smith had Queen of the South, a drama that ran for three seasons as his top show.

1. Queen of The South 2. Luke Cage 3. Queen Sono 4. The Get Down 5. All American #Bingeworthy — Terry M. Smith (@CoachTerryPSU) March 18, 2020