Cotton Bowl Media Day, James Franklin
As we approach a week since sports have been shut down due to the coronavirus, Penn State’s coaching staff has found some extra time on its hands with no spring practices, workouts or recruiting trips.

And like many Americans, the program has turned to Netflix.

James Franklin was quick to respond with Ozark taking the top spot in his rankings.

Franklin isn’t the only coach with Ozark in his top spot though as the hit show is taking over the Lasch Building as safeties coach Tim Banks also had the hit show at No. 1

Special teams coordinator Joe Lorig also placed Ozark at the top of his list.

Penn State’s new offensive line coach Phil Trautwein had a list full of popular shows including Breaking Bad at the top and The Office.

JaJuan Seider, Penn State’s running back coach had a diverse list with The Last Kingdom at the top, with the newly released Witcher at No. 2

Cornerback coach Terry Smith had Queen of the South, a drama that ran for three seasons as his top show.

