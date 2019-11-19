Penn State has a top-10 matchup set for this Saturday, but its ranking won't be too much closer to Ohio State compared to last week.
The Nittany Lions moved up one spot to No. 8 in the poll.
Minnesota, who beat Penn State two weeks ago, drops to No. 10, meaning Penn State is the current 2nd highest ranked Big Ten team.
The rest of the rankings:
1. LSU
2. Ohio State
3. Clemson
4. Georgia
5. Alabama
6. Oregon
7. Utah
8. Penn State
9. Oklahoma
10. Minnesota
11. Florida
12. Wisconsin
13. Michigan
14. Baylor
15. Auburn
16. Notre Dame
17. Iowa
18. Memphis
19. Cincinatti
20. Boise State
21. Oklahoma State
22. Iowa State
23. USC
24. Appalachian State
25. SMU