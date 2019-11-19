Penn State has a top-10 matchup set for this Saturday, but its ranking won't be too much closer to Ohio State compared to last week.

The Nittany Lions moved up one spot to No. 8 in the poll.

Minnesota, who beat Penn State two weeks ago, drops to No. 10, meaning Penn State is the current 2nd highest ranked Big Ten team.

The rest of the rankings:

1. LSU

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Georgia

5. Alabama

6. Oregon

7. Utah

8. Penn State

9. Oklahoma

10. Minnesota

11. Florida

12. Wisconsin

13. Michigan

14. Baylor

15. Auburn

16. Notre Dame

17. Iowa

18. Memphis

19. Cincinatti

20. Boise State

21. Oklahoma State

22. Iowa State

23. USC

24. Appalachian State

25. SMU