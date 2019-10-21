After eight weeks, the Big Ten has established itself as one of the best conferences in college football.

With six teams in the top 20 of this week’s AP Poll, the league could reasonably put itself up against the SEC for the title of “best conference”, even if Alabama and LSU stand at the top of the rankings.

The Big Ten East is now a two-horse race between Ohio State and Penn State, with all signs pointing to the season-defining showdown on Nov. 23 as the difference.

As Big Ten play rolls on, here’s a look at some of the storylines worth monitoring around the conference as the week unfolds.

Wisconsin stunned by Illinois

It may have taken him a few years, but Lovie Smith finally has a signature win in Champaign.

The embattled head coach has endured a tough couple of seasons since taking the job in 2016, but it must have all felt worth it on Saturday.

Wisconsin came into the game having not trailed this season and was looking to roll into a showdown with No. 3 Ohio State next week in Columbus. Instead the Badgers blew a nine-point lead in the final 9:46 of the game and lost on a 39-yard field goal as time expired, all but eliminating their chances of qualifying for the College Football Playoff in the process.

Tony Adams picked off a pass for the Illini — who were 31-point underdogs — at midfield with 2:33 remaining to set up the drive that eventually led to the winning field goal. Dre Brown’s tackle-breaking 13-yard run got Illinois to the Wisconsin 25 to set up kicker James McCourt for the game-winning field goal attempt.

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor has been one of the most dominant players in college football, but he was hardly used when the team needed to salt away the victory in the fourth quarter.

Taylor rushed 28 times for 132 yards and one touchdown for Wisconsin, but didn’t see many handoffs on the team’s final two drives. When he was given the ball, Taylor fumbled in Illinois territory in the fourth quarter to help fuel the Illini comeback.

Things don’t get any easier for the Badgers, as they’ll travel to Columbus, Ohio, to take on Ohio State next weekend.

Where does Michigan go from here?

Michigan did all it could, but in the end it was not enough.

After falling behind 21-0, the Wolverines clawed their way back into the game against Penn State, battling through the Nittany Lions — and a raucous White Out crowd — to cut the hosts lead to 21-14, and 28-14 respectively.

However, a dropped pass from Ronnie Bell in the end zone sealed Michigan’s fate as Penn State picked up a first down just three plays later to secure a crucial victory in front of its home fans.

Jim Harbaugh suffered another loss in a big game, even though his team was in a position to win, once again. It was another loss against a ranked opponent for the Wolverines, who still need to travel to Notre Dame next week, and take the field against Ohio State before the regular season concludes.

Due to this difficult schedule, it’s very conceivable that Michigan could finish with four, or potentially five losses this season.

For a program that prides itself on being among the college football elite, finishing with anything less than a Big Ten title feels like a lost season, to say nothing of an 8-4 season with losses of its chief rivals.

It’s unclear as to what Michigan should do going forward. The Wolverines are clearly not one of the 10 best programs in the country at the moment, but if Saturday’s close loss was any indication, they could be one or two shrewd moves away from regaining their place near the top of the college football world.

In the Polls

The latest installment of the AP Poll was released on Sunday, and the Big Ten saw six teams ranked in the Top 25 for the third consecutive week.

Ohio State leapfrogged Clemson up to No. 3 after a routine victory over Northwestern, while Penn State moved up to No. 6 after its 28-21 win over Michigan. The Wolverines fell to No. 19 following their second loss of the season.

Wisconsin was the biggest mover on the week, as the Badgers fell seven spots to No. 13 the last-second loss to Illinois. Wisconsin will face off against the Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday in what will be the game of the week in the Big Ten.

Minnesota rose three spots to No. 17 after disposing of Rutgers on Saturday. The Gophers now control their destiny in the Big Ten West following Wisconsin’s loss. Penn State will be in Minneapolis on Nov. 9 after its second bye week of the season.

Iowa rounds out the conference’s involvement in the Top 25 as the Hawkeyes check in at No. 20 following their win over Purdue. No teams in the Big Ten received votes this week.