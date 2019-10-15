Nearly 15,000 people have signed a petition calling for the firing of Big Ten official John O’Neill and his crew after some questionable calls in Penn State’s win over Iowa on Saturday.

How did this petition come about? Who made it? And what was the end goal?

This may come as a surprise, but the petition wasn’t started by a Penn State student, nor alumnus. In fact it wasn’t even made in the state of Pennsylvania.

Jordan Knepper, a senior studying at Regent University in Virginia, is the man behind the petition that has gained so much traction over the course of just four days.

“I’ve been a Penn State fan my whole life, I grew up in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania,” Knepper told the Daily Collegian. “My whole family has been Penn State fans as long as I can remember.”

The call that was the most controversial, and eventually sparked this petition, was when tight end Pat Freiermuth scored what was ruled a touchdown late in the third quarter. The play was subsequently reviewed, showing Freiermuth breaking the plane of the end zone as his knee hit the turf — but the call was overturned, and the Nittany Lions settled for three points instead of seven.

“The play with Freiermuth occured, and I waited until after the game, to see if we win, see what the outcome is,” Knepper said. “So the game’s over, we won, but as I’m sitting there analyzing the game afterwards, as I like to do, I was just like ‘Man, that just didn’t sit right with me, so let's try and make a petition’.”

Little did he know what would come of this spur of the moment idea on Saturday night.

“I really wasn’t expecting [the attention], at this point almost 14,000 people have signed it,” Knepper said. “I kind of figured I’d get two or three dozen people… I was just curious to see if there were other people feeling the same way and then it kind of exploded into what it is now.”

Knepper found out that more than a few people shared his thoughts in regards to the officiating.

He has received a ton of support from Penn State fans on Twitter since making the petition, and some supporters want him to make the trip up to Happy Valley for the White Out game to get even more signatures.

“For the most part it's been support, I had somebody tweet at me a couple minutes ago saying that I should put up a table outside Beaver Stadium and have people sign the petition at the next game,” Knepper said. “I’ve actually never been, believe it or not, to one of the Penn State games.

Despite making the petition calling for O’Neill’s firing, Knepper is somewhat sympathetic towards the official and his crew.

“As far as John O’Neill and the whole officiating crew goes, I’ll give them this, we’re all human and we all make mistakes,” Knepper said. “As far as the human side, I get it.”

But accountability is something that Knepper wants to see more of from the officials. Even though he understands that nobody’s perfect, his goal of the petition was to draw attention to what happened in that game, and specifically with the controversial calls.

“The numbers are there, it’s something that maybe the NCAA or the Big Ten should look at,” Knepper said. “I think there needs to be some kind of explanation or reprimand against him or the crew to allow people to understand that they shouldn’t be able to get away with making calls that have no explanation like that.”