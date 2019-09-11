Buffalo, Reid (29)
Following their impactful performances against Buffalo on Saturday, defensive tackle Robert Windsor, cornerback John Reid and tight end Pat Freiermuth were named to the Pro Football Focus Big Ten Team of the Week. 

On the defensive side of the ball, Windsor was a major cog in Penn State's run defense, tallying five tackles and limiting the Bulls to just over 3 yards per carry for the game.

Reid made one of the defining plays of his career on Saturday, intercepting a pass and returning it for a touchdown to give the Nittany Lions a much-needed spark early in the third quarter.  

Penn State's lone offensive selection had himself quite the weekend as well. 

Freiermuth hauled in eight passes and scored two touchdowns in the second half, one of which came on a crucial fourth down. 

Penn State will conclude the nonconference portion of its schedule against Pittsburgh this Saturday at Beaver Stadium. 

