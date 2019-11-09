MINNEAPOLIS — Sean Clifford dropped back to pass on Saturday afternoon and fired the ball down the field to an open receiver.

But more often than not, the ball fell to the turf. It was dropped and the maroon clad sold out crowd at TCF Bank Stadium rose to its feet and waved its gold towels with deafening noise.

In Saturday’s 31-26 loss to Minnesota, Penn State didn’t execute. The Nittany Lions didn’t play 60 minutes of football and because of it, they are leaving Minneapolis 8-1 instead of 9-0.

Penn State’s first drive of the game ended with an interception. Five plays later, Minnesota took a 7-0 lead on a 95-yard drive.

The Nittany Lions placed themselves into a hole three minutes into the game, a hole they were never able to get out of.

“At the end of the day, when you are playing a good football team like that you can’t come out and not execute,” defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said. “We had to come out more dominant than we were, more aggressive than we were and we didn’t do that.”

Penn State’s defense was shell-shocked in the first half. Minnesota was the first team to score a touchdown in the first quarter all season against the Nittany Lions.

Minnesota ended up averaging 10.4 yards per play in the first half and scored 24 points.

The most points Penn State had given up in a game prior to Saturday was 21 against Michigan.

“We understood that they were a good team and what they were going to do in running the ball over us and on defense you can’t give up 24 in the first half,” linebacker Jan Johnson said. “We can’t allow that to happen.”

“It’s not fair to our offense to have them play catch up all game. So I’m disappointed.”

The defense just didn’t execute. They blew countless coverages, missed tackles and frankly, at times, just looked lost out on the field.

The intensity that the Nittany Lions normally brought to the field every week, the ball hawking ability, just wasn’t present in the first half against Minnesota.

“I felt like offensively they were able to get in rhythm,” James Franklin said. “They were able to be very efficient and stay on schedule offensively. The game played out the way they wanted it to play out.”

And by the time Penn State was able to adjust, by the time they were able to be the team that started the season with eight straight wins, it was too late.

On offense, it was a combination of dropped passes, turnovers and a lack of urgency.

Twice in the first half, long Penn State drives ended with short field goals instead of touchdowns.

And against 8-0 teams on the road, that is unacceptable.

“We just need to come out and start faster, execute better,” tight end Pat Freiermuth said. “Going back to the red zone, we didn’t execute like we normally do and that’s not a characteristic of us.”

“We have to go back to the drawing board and figure it out.”

Coming into Saturday, Penn State outscored its opponents 176-40 in the first half of its games.

A slow start, in this sort of environment, with real adversity, was something that the Nittany Lions hadn’t experienced to this point this season.

And once Penn State was able to find themselves, they finished the game strong.

For as bad as the Nittany Lions played in the first half, Penn State drove down the field with a minute left, with a chance to win the game.

“We just made adjustments,” offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez said. “We put in our mind that we were just going to execute a lot better and we were going to be a lot more fundamentally sound.”

“It was just a mindset flip to be honest.”

And while Penn State did flip a switch, so to say, it wasn’t enough.

“I’m not disappointed in the way that we fought,” Johnson said. “We had a chance at the end. I’m pleased with how we fought, just disappointed with the execution in the first half.”

The Nittany Lions had small problems all season.

That never cost them a victory, but they were far from perfect.

Whether it was a lack of execution, or a blown assignment, or a dropped it never really cost Penn State.

On Saturday, Minnesota was good enough to make these small problems into big problems from the opening snap.

Minnesota was the better football team on Saturday. The Gophers deserved to be 9-0 and Penn State deserves to be 8-1

The defining moment for Penn State this season is how they are going to respond and how the Nittany Lions will deal with this defeat.

That will determine if this team is really different from teams in previous years.

“We have to use this as a step forward. We haven’t dealt with that,” Mustipher said. “We haven’t dealt with teams coming out and putting points on the board quickly like that.”

“We’ll look at it and tomorrow we will address what we need to do better and we will move on.”