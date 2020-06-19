With Penn State locked in on trying to finally break through to the elusive College Football Playoff in 2020, it’s clear that certain players will need to take the next steps to ensure the Nittany Lions are the well-balanced group it needs to be to get there.

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson is perhaps one of the most crucial of these players, as he will have the task of rising up and becoming the leader, while also battling a personal life full of challenges.

With KJ Hamler leaving for the NFL and former five star recruit Justin Shorter transferring to Florida, the position is considered a question mark to many in new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca’s offense.

Dotson hears the comments about the Penn State receiving corps and he is ready to prove that they can compete with the best — and it starts now as players are beginning to return to voluntary workouts.

“A lot of people have us as one of the weaker spots on the team,” Dotson said. “So we’ve just got to come out every day and prove to everyone that we're one of the best groups on the field every time we step on [it].

“I feel like it's just proving that and making a name for ourselves.”

Luckily for the Nittany Lions, Dotson not only has the leadership and the intangibles to be that No. 1 receiver for quarterback Sean Clifford, but he has the pure talent to become a top wideout in the Big Ten.

Known for his speed and set of hands, the Nazareth, Pennsylvania, native has been making highlight reel plays since his early high school days and has been catching the eyes of all who watch him in the process.

Dotson began to separate himself from the rest of the pack once he took the field in high school. But when he transferred from Nazareth High to the Peddie School for his junior year, he added elite body control to his game.

Under coach Chris Malleo, Dotson took a small prep school and turned it into a state championship contender.

“As a football player I think he has incredible body control,” Malleo said. “I think it's rare to see someone who's able to kind of adjust their body midair, to be able to track the football, and with his hand eye coordination as well, all of those things, I would say [these skills] are no doubt the best I've ever seen or coached.”

While having the talent is one thing, stepping into the leadership role awaiting Dotson is another with the national spotlight that will be shining on him.

But like his talent, Malleo said Dotson is more than ready for the responsibility that comes with this role and has been proving that since the day they met with his humble but confident demeanor.

“I think the world is gonna see how amazing of a football player he is, just because of the increased opportunities,” Malleo said. “He's gonna absolutely step up as he already has in moments but I think people are really going to start to see the true value of how talented and dynamic Jahan is as a football player and a person.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

So while it’s clear that coaches who have been around him view Dotson as being ready for this role, his supporting cast including his family feel he is destined to thrive.

Specifically his mother Robin, who has had a major impact on Dotson’s life said while her son is a “laid-back type of kid,” he is ready for this new role of bringing on responsibility.

“I think now with KJ having talked to him a little bit, he'll open up and be much more vocal this year because he knows that he's supposed to be that number one guy,” Robin said.

And while Dotson never lets emotions get in the way of his game, he has had to fight through some tough times in his Nittany Lion career, with his mother having gone through bone cancer treatments throughout much of last season.

Robin is now “doing very well” but it’s still a matter that is tough for Dotson without being able to see her everyday.

Robin said her favorite moments of Jahan’s career took place during the Buffalo game last season when Jahan scored his first touchdown as a Nittany Lion.

“That first touchdown, I was in the hospital but that first college touchdown was my favorite memory,” Robin said.

The 28-yard score in Penn State's 45-13 victory over the Bulls was equally as important for Dotson, who said the first thing he thought about after finding the end zone for the first time was his parents.

“As much as they put into that, I just wanted to get that for them,” Dotson said.

The strength shown by Dotson is something that has been driving him, and it’s clear the 5-foot-11 receiver not only possesses the talent but also the mental toughness and instincts to help him and his younger teammates get to where they want to be next season.

“One thing I would tell [the younger guys] is that you want to come in every day and just prove yourself, prove to someone everyday that you're that guy essentially,” Dotson said. “Everyday you come into practice and show why you came to Penn State, why you were recruited by so many big schools, but just coming in every day and just proving yourself.”