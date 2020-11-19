Penn State wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield embraces return to Big Ten

Already up 20-3 in the opening minutes of the third quarter, Purdue wide receiver Taylor Stubblefield lined up on the outside at his own 3-yard line with his back against the striped end zone of Notre Dame Stadium.

Quarterback Kyle Orton took the snap and — before an Irish cornerback could even get set — Stubblefield was off to the races in front of a hostile 80,000-plus crowd.

The wide receiver ran toward the opposite end zone, beating his man in the process. And at the Boilermakers’ 25-yard line, he caught the touch pass from his field general.

Stubblefield knew he was making it to pay dirt just a few steps later at the 35-yard line, putting up his arm in jubilation for the duration of his 65-yard mad dash to the goal line.

Brock Spack, Purdue’s defensive coordinator at the time, remembers the play as one of the best and most explosive in his 12-year tenure as a coordinator at the Big Ten program.

“I have a picture of him running into the end zone on my wall downstairs at home,” Spack told The Daily Collegian. “That’s my image of him as a player — running down the Notre Dame sideline.”

That 97-yard touchdown grab in 2004 was the nail in the coffin, as Purdue grabbed its first win at Notre Dame since 1974 — Ara Parseghian’s last season as Irish head coach.

Stubblefield finished that early October affair with 181 receiving yards and two touchdowns to help the Boilermakers remain undefeated on the young season.

The stat line against Notre Dame wasn't that out of the ordinary for the senior wideout, as he left the college game as the then-NCAA Division 1A (now FBS) all-time leader in career receptions, with 325 catches in his four-year stint.

Stubblefield helped the Boilermakers make history, and now he’s looking to do the same at Penn State in the conference in which he made a name for himself as a player.

But this time, in a headset and quarter-zip.

Penn State hired Stubblefield in January as the program’s latest wide receivers coach, after Gerad Parker left the school after one season to become the offensive coordinator at West Virginia.

Stubblefield had previously served in the same position at other Power Five programs such as Wake Forest, Utah and Miami.

Spending a short time in the NFL and CFL after his college playing career, Stubblefield quickly returned to the field Saturdays as the wide receivers coach at Central Washington in his home state.

Just two years later, a familiar face came to Stubblefield with a job offer — Spack wanted the young coach to follow him to FCS program Illinois State.

Spack took over the Redbird program in 2009 and was looking to add a wide receivers coach on his staff, eventually landing on the player-turned-coach with Purdue ties.

“He was really smart, and he was like a coach on the field when he was a player,” Spack said.

“He wasn’t here very long, but I’m happy to have kept him for as long as I did.”

In the seasons since his two-year tenure at Illinois State, Stubblefield has risen on the coaching totem pole.

As a part of major staff turnover for Penn State in which four new position coaches were hired this past offseason, Stubblefield has embraced being on the sidelines at one of the traditional powerhouse programs in all of college football.

“I flat out love this conference, and I love being a part of Penn State football,” Stubblefield said.

Leading a position group that has lost players such as KJ Hamler and Justin Shorter in the past year, Stubblefield’s squad has featured inexperienced, unknown players at the top of the depth chart.

In the Nittany Lions’ game against Nebraska, two true freshmen Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith started alongside No. 1 receiver Jahan Dotson.

Having witnessed Stubblefield himself make an impact right off the bat at Purdue, Spack sees his coaching abilities as an extension of his skills on the field.

“He played as a young player for us at Purdue in a pretty good passing attack,” Spack said. “He can make it simple for guys to understand concepts, because he played the position and was a young player at one time in the Big Ten.”

Under their new coach’s tutelage, Washington and Lambert-Smith have combined for 303 receiving yards and three touchdowns through their first four collegiate games.

But it hasn’t just been Penn State’s young, inexperienced wideouts who have reaped the benefits of Stubblefield’s coaching.

Dotson has rocketed into becoming one of the top wide receivers in the Big Ten after a quiet sophomore season in 2019.

From the moment Stubblefield arrived at the Lasch Building, Dotson has been soaking up his knowledge of the game.

“He had a similar game to me, so he’s been teaching me some things he’s been doing,” Dotson said during Penn State’s media days. “I’m just taking it and putting it into my game.”

Dotson is currently the fifth-ranked wide receiver in the conference, averaging 97 receiving yards per game with a conference high five touchdown grabs.

Through adversity, the Nittany Lion receivers have been consistently reliable for a team still looking for its first win.

Redshirt junior receiver Cam Sullivan-Brown believes he and his teammates have directly benefited from Stubblefield’s history.

“He knows how to win against DBs, being the all-time leading receiver for Purdue,” Sullivan-Brown said during Penn State’s media days. “It gives him some extra dependability.”

While it’s expected for a team to get dejected after an 0-4 start to the season, Stubblefield has instilled a confidence and work ethic in his wide receiver group in practice.

“He brings a lot of energy, so he keeps us pumped every day,” redshirt sophomore Daniel George said during Penn State’s media days. “One of his favorite sayings is ‘make sure your chili is hot,’ he says that every day to make sure we’re locked in and ready for practice.”

But Stubblefield hasn’t only developed a working relationship with the players he’s coaching — he’s also forged a personal connection.

During downtime, Stubblefield often finds himself relating his players’ experiences to that of his own.

“I really think that top to bottom, this is an extremely tough conference, and playing in Beaver Stadium is electric,” Stubblefield said. “It does allow me to bond a little bit with my players, just in regards to ‘Hey, I’ve been able to do some of these things too.’”

A 2015 inductee to the Purdue Intercollegiate Hall of Fame, Stubblefield’s individual accolades signaled a time of prosperity for a traditionally underwhelming football program.

Randy Roberts, a distinguished professor at Purdue with a specialization in sports history among other topics, remembers Stubblefield as a key cog in the overachieving Boilermaker program of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

“When I think of Taylor, I think of the really great seasons Purdue had and when the games were so much fun to go to because they threw the ball around,” Roberts told the Collegian.

Stubblefield became the Big Ten’s all-time leading receiver as a senior in 2004, as the Boilermakers defeated Penn State 20-13 inside the confines of Beaver Stadium.

The coach isn’t the only member of the wide receiver position group who broke a record inside Beaver Stadium, though.

George tallied a 95-yard reception against Kent State as a true freshman in 2018, breaking the Beaver Stadium record for longest reception.

And sometimes, George gets a little tired of hearing about Stubblefield’s accomplishments.

“He told me he broke some record inside our stadium here, and he loves talking about that,” George said. “I was like, ‘You’re not the only one with a record in there.’”

The Nittany Lions, now looking to improve their Beaver Stadium record this season, have leaned on the receiver group with a fresh face in the locker room.

And while Penn State may currently be reeling, the wide receiver corps has cherished every moment it has had with Stubblefield at the helm.

“Coach Stubblefield is a great guy. I’ve enjoyed every moment with him so far,” Dotson said. “He comes out to practice every day cracking jokes, but when he’s ready to get to business — he’s ready to get to business.”