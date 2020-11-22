Penn State fans will need to clear up their afternoon to cheer on their team Saturday.

The Nittany Lions’ game against Michigan will kick off at noon and will be broadcast on ABC, the program announced on its Twitter account Sunday.

Penn State has yet to win a game this season through five contests, and Michigan has posted a 2-3 record.

The last time the Nittany Lions traveled to Ann Arbor, the Wolverines trounced James Franklin’s program by a final score of 42-7.

