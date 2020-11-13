When the confetti fell on Penn State after being crowned Cotton Bowl champions last season, there was plenty of excitement over the win — but perhaps even more optimism for what the future held.

The offensive MVP of that game, Journey Brown, had a career day and was just one part of an impressive backfield group.

The Meadville, Pennsylvania, native broke Saquon Barkley’s bowl game rushing record in the win over Memphis, with 202 yards on just 16 carries to go along with two touchdowns.

But the fact that Brown was set to come back for another year in Happy Valley made folks around the country excited, and had many NFL scouts salivating at not just the Cotton Bowl, but Brown’s progression over the course of last season.

So when the announcement came from James Franklin Wednesday that the junior was forced to medically retire due to a heart condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, it was hard not to look back on what was now the crescendo of his football career.

Here were some of Brown’s best moments from that day.

‘Journey-quake’

Doing his best interpretation of Marshawn Lynch’s infamous “beast-quake,” Brown’s first highlight reel play of the day came with just about five minutes gone in the first quarter.

The 5-foot-11 running back broke multiple tackles on a first down run and proceeded to throw people off him as he scampered in for the 32-yard touchdown.

This score allowed Penn State’s offense to gain some important first half momentum, and gave the group the confidence it needed to stick with the run throughout the game.

While this gave the Nittany Lions the early lead, the offense would be in need of multiple responses as the day went on with the Tiger offense finding some success as well.

Adding another score

Brown’s big day continued in the second quarter, when he was able to find a huge hole created by the offensive line, using his former track skills to ensure nobody was catching him.

The 46-yard score displayed the speed and quickness of Brown’s game compared to the power he showed during his first touchdown run.

As the then-redshirt sophomore gave Penn State a 15-point lead, many figured this game was likely in Penn State’s hands and would ultimately be too much for Mike Norvell’s team to come back from.

But Brady White, who threw for 454 yards, managed to keep his team in the game with some big plays, which forced the Nittany Lions to execute when they had the ball.

And once again, none other than Brown would be the one to answer the call.

Brown’s big response

Memphis had been slowly starting to turn its momentum around since kicking a field goal to end the first half.

Then as the third quarter began, the Tigers were able to outscore Penn State 16-3 in a short span of time, making it just a two-point game in the third quarter.

But when the Nittany Lions needed it most, No. 4 came through again.

Brown on another first down run, hit a gap and was able to get a big gain that went into Memphis territory.

While the Penn State offense didn’t get a score on this drive, the run would set the defense up deep in the Tigers’ own territory after not converting on a fourth-and-1.

When Memphis got the ball back though, a pressure from linebacker Micah Parsons allowed Garrett Taylor to get an easy pick six, which would end up being the defining play of the game as Penn State won 53-39.

