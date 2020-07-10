When the first Penn State spring depth chart was released, the sports world was buzzing as Micah Parsons was listed as the No. 1 kickoff returner.

The depth chart was quickly amended to specify Parsons as an off-returner alongside freshman running back Caziah Holmes, but the first iteration made its rounds on social media and eventually caused enough of a stir for Parsons to weigh in himself.

Just like that... my career was short lived🥴🥺😭😭 https://t.co/e6mQDRUkhn — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) April 18, 2020

Parsons, who has been tabbed by many as a potential top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is heralded as one of the best athletes in the Nittany Lions’ recent memory and is projected to be one of the best defensive players in the FBS as a junior this upcoming season.

The status of the college football season is uncertain, but one thing is certain — Parsons could play multiple positions if the coaching staff gave him free rein.

Parsons even jokingly said he could play quarterback this upcoming season on Twitter.

Sean Clifford might be mad ! I’m changing positions to qb during camp! — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) July 7, 2020

And it’s safe to say Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford didn’t feel threatened.

I’ve seen you throw buddy...let’s stick to LB🤷🏻‍♂️😂 https://t.co/omWL6BbKoV — Sean Clifford (@seancliff14) July 7, 2020

So, without further ado, here are the other positions Parsons could be featured in throughout Penn State’s scheme.

Kickoff returner

We’ll start with the news that took the college football world by storm in mid-April when the Nittany Lions’ depth chart listed Parsons as the No. 1 kick returner for special teams coach Joe Lorig.

Even before the depth chart was released, analysts and fans speculated if Parsons would be utilized on special teams in an effort for Penn State to get as much out of his athleticism and potential Heisman bid as it could.

Parsons is no stranger to kickoff returns, as there is footage of him from high school returning a kick to the end zone after one of his teammates muffed the kick.

Penn State released their post-spring depth chart, with former five-star and starting LB Micah Parsons also listed as the No. 1 ... kick returner? Will he actually return kicks next season? We dug into the archives to this clip 👀https://t.co/qYlbfBd18R pic.twitter.com/7gRuXIWGeo — Rivals (@Rivals) April 18, 2020

Nittany Lion fans may never see Parsons field a kick inside the confines of Beaver Stadium, but there will certainly be some cheers when he trots out onto the field for kickoffs this season.

Defensive end

Parsons wasn’t recruited as a linebacker before continuing his career at Penn State.

He was actually a highly-touted defensive end recruit, who made a name for himself getting into the backfield and disrupting opposing offenses.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, native tallied 17.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks as a senior at Harrisburg High School and played his entire high school career primarily at the defensive end position.

Having ample experience at the defensive end position, Parsons wouldn’t have to make much of an adjustment to play on the defensive line if needed.

Penn State boasts plenty of capable defensive ends in its depth chart, but if injuries become a concern, Parsons could fill in at the position where he separated himself in high school.

Running back

The Nittany Lions’ running back corps is one of the deepest in the country, but could it become even deeper?

Just like returning kicks, Parsons also carried the ball in high school in offensive sets and threatened opposing defenses with his large build.

Parsons towering over everyone else on the field, one video shows the 6-foot-3 player zig-zagging through a gauntlet of defenders on his way to the end zone.

Saw Micah Parsons listed as the first string kick returner...then moved to the off returner...Give the man the rock! Let him run! @Micah_Parsons11 @hbgcougarcoach @hbgcougar_fball pic.twitter.com/gZKzCikNrY — Damon Turbitt (@turbittabc27) April 18, 2020

While Parsons could dominate every position under the Friday night lights, it’s safe to say he’d have a tougher time against Division I competition.

But what if James Franklin gave him a shot at running back, especially on the goal line?

Penn State lacks a true "power back," as the team has explosive, quick athletes like Journey Brown and Noah Cain.

Parsons might even be able to shine as a fullback, if Penn State were ever to put another one of those on the field.

If the Nittany Lions give Parsons a shot in short-yardage situations, he may even find himself in serious contention for the Heisman Trophy at the end of the season.

