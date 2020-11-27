Ohio State will not take the field Saturday against Illinois and has paused all team activities due to multiple positive cases of the coronavirus in Ohio State's program.

In a release Friday evening, Ohio State announced it would be canceling its game with Illinois “after further positive tests for the coronavirus were discovered after a round of PCR testing this afternoon.”

Earlier Friday, Ohio State announced in a release that coach Ryan Day tested positive for the virus and would not coach Saturday’s game.

The program also said it “can confirm an increased number of positive tests this week.”

At that time, the number of cases didn’t meet the Big Ten’s threshold that would result in the Buckeyes having to cancel the game.

After the additional round of testing, the decision to cancel the game was made jointly by Ohio State Director of Athletics Gene Smith, Ohio State President Kristina M. Johnson, Ohio State head team physician Dr. Jim Borchers and in consultation with the Big Ten Conference.

“We have continued to experience an increase in positive tests over the course of this week,” Smith said in a release. “The health, safety and well-being of our student-athlete is our main concern, and our decisions on their welfare will continue to be guided by our medical staff.”

Ohio State will resume its team activities when its medical staff determines it is safe to do so based on protocols established by the Big Ten.

The Buckeyes have had one game, against Maryland, canceled this season due to the coronavirus and will potentially need to play its next two regular season games in order to play the required six games to be eligible for the Big Ten Championship.