Penn State will have a bobblehead in honor of its two football national championships won in 1982 and 1986, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced Friday.

The bobblehead is a limited edition manufactured by FOCO and “features Penn State’s mascot, the Nittany Lion, standing behind two championship rings on a Penn State University logo base,” according to a press release.

Symbolically, there are only 1,986 bobbleheads available in homage to the Nittany Lions’ most recent national championship season.

Fans who wish to purchase a bobblehead can only find it on the Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s official online store. Each bobblehead costs $45.

According to the press release, Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum weighed in on the new Penn State bobblehead.

“The championship bobbleheads are the ultimate way for fans to show off their school pride,” he said. “We know how passionate Penn State fans are about their team and bobbleheads, so we expect these to be extremely popular.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE