Following nearly every single Penn State victory this season, Sean Clifford has stressed that he could have played a better game.

And while Clifford has been his own toughest critic throughout his first season as Penn State’s starting quarterback, the Nittany Lions won each of his first eight starts, registering his rather harsh self-assessments moot in the process.

Once again on Saturday, Clifford was quick to place the brunt of the blame on himself for the offense’s struggles.

But this time around, there was certainly good reason for the young quarterback to be upset with his performance.

Clifford struggled from the onset against an upstart Minnesota team and it resulted in his first loss as a starter, as he finished the game 23-for-43 for 340 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions.

“I think I can definitely play a lot better, and I know I say that each week, but this week it actually hurt us,” Clifford said. “It’s one of those things where you can’t help but blame yourself.”

Clifford was uncomfortable from the opening drive of the contest, as he underthrew a ball intended for wide receiver Justin Shorter, and it was picked off by Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

That was the first of two interceptions from Winfield, both of which kept points off the board for Penn State and erased drives that would have given the Nittany Lions a lead in the first half.

Instead, the visitors were behind the eight-ball from the start and the Minnesota crowd fed off each of Penn State’s mistakes, most of which were Clifford’s fault in his eyes.

“Hats off to [Minnesota], they’re a great team and they played a hell of a game,” Clifford said. “But I just have to play better and there’s not much else to it.”

Clifford sounded exhausted following the contest and the redshirt sophomore certainly had every reason to be, both physically and emotionally after such a taxing game.

Beyond the usual bumps and bruises of a football game, Clifford suffered cramps late in the fourth quarter that made it difficult for him to even walk.

“As the game wound down you could see that he wasn’t moving very well, he was cramping up,” James Franklin said. “I thought overall he had a tough, gutsy performance and he’ll learn from this.”

And yet, while Clifford struggled in his third start against a ranked opponent, he still had a chance to lead his team to victory in the waning moments.

In fact, it appeared as if the hobbled quarterback was going to complete a remarkable fourth quarter comeback after Penn State marched its way downfield and into the red zone with under two minutes to play.

But the Nittany Lions would eventually stall inside the Minnesota 20-yard line in what was their final possession of a one-score defeat.

“[Clifford] did make plays to put us in a position to win today,” tight end Pat Freiermuth said. “But the whole offense needed to capitalize more in the red zone. I think how we played in the red zone was unacceptable and we needed to execute better and score touchdowns once we got down there.”

Clifford did mention that the Gophers did a good job in how they went about mixing up their coverages and disguising their blitzes. This was something that seemed to disrupt the quarterback’s rhythm at various points throughout the afternoon.

However, Clifford didn’t make excuses for how he performed in a pressure-packed environment.

Even on Penn State’s final play — when a pass interference call that could have kept the Nittany Lions in it was missed — he continued to lobby the blame at himself for making a poor throw.

“I was just trying to read what the defense gave me,” Clifford said. “The ball was actually intended for Jahan [Dotson], but I missed him. Simple as that.”

Entering Saturday’s game, Clifford had thrown for 1,931 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, to go along with completing 62 percent of his passes, a 164.9 passer rating and only three interceptions.

But as he sat in the visiting media room after the game, the Cincinnati native was left to grapple with his first loss at the collegiate level as a starting quarterback.

This is the kind of result that erases much of what Clifford had previously done to help get this Penn State team to a point where it could think about a Big Ten title and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Now, what happens a month from now is the last thing on Clifford’s mind. At this moment, it’s about internalizing what he’s learned from this demoralizing defeat and focusing on the week ahead.

“I don’t really know how I’ll handle this because I haven’t been a part of a loss yet,” Clifford said. “But I know that as one of the leaders on this team, I have to step up and be better. The one thing that I can guarantee is that I’ll grow from this.”