After arriving from Boston College, it didn’t take new offensive line coach Phil Trautwein long to figure out who the leaders were in the offensive line room at Penn State.

Michal Menet and Will Fries, who have played in a combined 64 games in a Nittany Lion uniform, have stepped up and according to Trautwein, have been leading the charge as he takes over the position group.

And that is one of the reasons that Trautwein made sure to build his relationships with the two players as soon as he arrived in Happy Valley.

“Menet has bought in since day one,” Trautwein said. “He’s been talking with me about technique, he’s been trying to ask me things and what I can do and how I can get better.

“He’s been leading extra meetings with the offensive line.”

And according to Trautwein, Menet is doing more than just leading extra meetings to lead by example for the group.

In meetings, Menet is constantly taking notes, even if it's the third time the group discussed a new scheme and according to Trautwein, others are following.

“Guys are looking at that and it's helping them buy into what I’m preaching and for him to be that guy it's huge,” Trautwein said. “If he didn’t believe in me, I knew it would be hard, so the first thing I did was build a relationship with him and made sure that those older guys believe in me and that helps them.”

Menet, who was a captain, started all 13 games last fall for Penn State at center and is heading into his fifth year with the program.

The Birdsboro, Pennsylvania native was selected as an All-Big Ten honorable mention after the 2019 season.

But the center isn’t the only veteran on the offensive line who is leading under Trautwein.

Fries has also stepped up in a leadership role, in part because of his 39 career college games played and Trautwein says he is coming into the 2020 season motivated.

“He wants to be All-Big Ten and he wants to be drafted and that’s his mindset and I think he has the ability to,” Trautwein said. “He has great feet and he loves the game of football and organizations will love that in him.

“I’m excited about Will, he is a leader and a lot of guys look up to him.”

According to Trautwein, Fries is always sending him clips from the NFL of techniques. Recently, he built a punching bag in his backyard to practice them.

“That’s the mentality that I love and I want in my offensive line,” Trautwein said. “The offensive line is all about development and doing the little things that no one else wants to do and I think Will has that mindset, which I think is going to help him in football and I think it will help him later in life.”

Fries, who was also selected as an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2019, has played his entire college career at tackle and is a leading a group of players who are quickly becoming one of the deepest parts of the team.

And one of the big reasons Trautwein has relied on these two veterans leaders is that he brings with him a new technique and a new set of ideas in his first year in State College.

And it starts with the power being driven from the legs.

Trautwein is teaching the lineman to bring the hands back on the first step, then explode through in the second bringing the hands and hips along with it which generates more power.

“Do you squat more or bench more?” Trautwein said. “Most likely you squat more so as an offensive lineman, let's get them to play with the legs, let’s get them to play on the in-steps of their feet so they are always at maximum power and getting them to do that takes a little time.”

In pass protection, Trautwein has simplified the system, using a two hand punch approach, which is different from what the Nittany Lions were using in past seasons.

This allows his lineman to be violent with the hands and gain separation from the pass rusher and according to Trautwein, his players are understanding the differences but the techniques are a little different.

However, the former national champion at Florida knows that this technique will be developed, but the leadership and bond is something his group needs and is forming now.

“A lot of coaches out there have many different techniques but at the end of the day if you get your offensive line to believe in what you do and how you do it, you’ll be successful,” Trautwein said.