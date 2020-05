In this episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, co-hosts Ben Ferree and Evan Patrick rewatch the 2006 Orange between Joe Paterno-led Penn State and Bobby Bowden-led Florida State.

Paterno won the 3OT battle between the two winningest coaches in college football that was full of mistakes and missed field goals.

After breaking down the game, the pair talks about how much college football has changed in the years since this game was played.

