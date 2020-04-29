James Franklin has found his kicker of the future.

Sander Sahaydak announced his commitment to Penn State on Wednesday after being offered by the school on April 18.

Sahaydak is a 5-star talent and the top-rated kicker in the class of 2021 according to Kohl’s Kicking Camp.

The Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, native also secured offers from Rutgers and Army before committing to the Nittany Lions.

Sahaydak was one of two commitments for Penn State on the same day, joining 4-star quarterback Christian Veilleux.