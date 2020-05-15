Lamont Wade has played a part on Penn State’s defense for each of the last three seasons and has been responsible for some of the Nittany Lions’ biggest defensive plays.

Last season, Wade moved into a starting role at the safety position and was a key player in the secondary.

In 2019 Wade ranked in the top-5 in tackles, pass break ups and forced fumbles for the Penn State defense and was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention by coaches and media.

Here are some of Wade’s best moments from his career in Happy Valley.

Forced fumble against Rutgers

During his true freshman season, Wade saw a lot of his playing time on special teams as well as the cornerback position.

On this play, the Clairton, Pennsylvania native records his first career forced fumble, and it came at the perfect time for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State led Rutgers by just a single score going into the second half, and Wade gave his team an extra possession as he forced a fumble on the kickoff to start the second half.

Forced fumble against Ohio State

Wade played the best game of his career in Columbus, Ohio, and that isn’t arguable.

He forced three fumbles against the No. 2 ranked, undefeated Ohio State on the road.

This first forced fumble came at the literal last moment as the safety launched himself at quarterback Justin Fields as he crossed the goal line and notched the ball loose.

This play saved a touchdown and gave the Nittany Lions some much-needed hope in a crucial game.

Here’s another angle of the forced fumble by Wade.

Later in the game, Wade was on the receiving end of a fumble just as linebacker Cam Brown was on the previous play.

Fumble recovery in the third quarter

Micah Parsons penetrates through the offensive line and was able to rip the ball loose from running back J.K. Dobbins.

Wade was one of the first players to see the loose ball and was able to control the ball before either Dobbins or Fields could get on top of it, and just like that Penn State was back in the game.

Another forced fumble in the third quarter

Wade wasn’t done yet.

No more than a minute of game time had passed when Wade made another impact play for the Nittany Lions’ defense.

As Fields keeps the ball himself on the read-option, Wade stays with the quarterback and is able to rip the ball out of his arms and give Penn State the ball back once again.

Wade tied a Big Ten record in this game with three forced fumbles while also recovering one as well.

Wade also recorded 10 total tackles, eight of which were solo, two tackles for loss and a sack.

