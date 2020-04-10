Cotton Bowl Classic, Penn State vs Memphis, James Franklin
Penn State head coach James Franklin walks around the field at AT&T Stadium ahead of the Cotton Bowl against Memphis on Dec. 28, 2019.

 Tyler King/Collegian

Two Penn State commits won’t have to leave their whole family behind when they start their collegiate football careers.

Four-star cornerback Kalen King and 3-star inside linebacker Kobe King committed to the Nittany Lions on Friday.

Seen as a package deal during their recruitment process, the duo picked Penn State over Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska, among others.

With a .8950 247Sports composite rating, Kalen is the 24th ranked cornerback prospect in the class of 2021. Kobe has a .8739 composite rating and is the 20th ranked inside linebacker in the class.

Kalen was offered by Penn State on April 2, 2019, while Kobe was offered on June 19, 2019. The brothers were last in State College for Penn State’s Junior Day on Jan. 18.

The Detroit, Michigan, natives are the fifth and six commits in the class of 2021 for the Nittany Lions.

