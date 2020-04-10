Two Penn State commits won’t have to leave their whole family behind when they start their collegiate football careers.

Four-star cornerback Kalen King and 3-star inside linebacker Kobe King committed to the Nittany Lions on Friday.

Home is where the heart is..Blessed to be in the position i’m in.. C O M M I T T E D #WeAre21 #WeAreFamily #LBU pic.twitter.com/yRF0kI9DUE — KOBE•KING⚜️ (@KobekingCTFB) April 10, 2020

✞. Blessed To Be In This Position Now It’s Time To Take The Next Step C O M M I T T E D 💙 #𝕃𝕠𝕔𝕜𝕕𝕠𝕨𝕟𝕌 pic.twitter.com/W8BbtDxKJm — 𝒦𝒶𝓁𝑒𝓃 𝒦𝒾𝓃𝑔 (@KalenKing21_) April 10, 2020

Seen as a package deal during their recruitment process, the duo picked Penn State over Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska, among others.

With a .8950 247Sports composite rating, Kalen is the 24th ranked cornerback prospect in the class of 2021. Kobe has a .8739 composite rating and is the 20th ranked inside linebacker in the class.

Kalen was offered by Penn State on April 2, 2019, while Kobe was offered on June 19, 2019. The brothers were last in State College for Penn State’s Junior Day on Jan. 18.

The Detroit, Michigan, natives are the fifth and six commits in the class of 2021 for the Nittany Lions.

