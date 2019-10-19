ESPN’s College GameDay took over the HUB Lawn on Saturday morning, marking the third straight year that the traveling show has returned to Happy Valley.

GameDay took center stage on campus ahead of a much-anticipated Big Ten matchup between No. 7 Penn State and No. 16 Michigan, and with it came plenty of signs from the home fans.

The majority of the signs from Saturday morning focused on Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Jim Harbaugh has been the subject of the majority of signs out here pic.twitter.com/zRgzh5wgWI — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) October 19, 2019

It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for Harbaugh at Michigan

The Wolverines have struggled in big games since the start of Harbaugh’s tenure and Penn State fans made sure to reinforce that on Saturday.

Harbaugh has yet to win a Big Ten title, or appear in the College Football Playoff in what is now his fifth season at Michigan.

The Michigan head coach is also notorious for wearing a certain type of pants on gameday.

His appearance was a source of humor for Penn State fans as well.

But the Nittany Lion faithful did not focus all of their attention on Harbaugh.

James Franklin was the subject of a number of signs, one of which linked him to a viral video from Kylie Jenner earlier in the week.

Other fans were quick to plug the Saturday pregame show, while the competition in the process.

However, there were a few signs that aired on the wholesome side of things.

With kickoff rapidly approaching, a sign from one fan summed up the general purpose of a game like this.