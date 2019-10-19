College Game Day, Michigan Acronym Sign
A sign is held on the HUB Lawn during ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

 James Leavy

ESPN’s College GameDay took over the HUB Lawn on Saturday morning, marking the third straight year that the traveling show has returned to Happy Valley.

GameDay took center stage on campus ahead of a much-anticipated Big Ten matchup between No. 7 Penn State and No. 16 Michigan, and with it came plenty of signs from the home fans.

The majority of the signs from Saturday morning focused on Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for Harbaugh at Michigan

The Wolverines have struggled in big games since the start of Harbaugh’s tenure and Penn State fans made sure to reinforce that on Saturday.

College GameDay, Enron Sign
Michigan's offense caught the brunt of this GameDay sign

Harbaugh has yet to win a Big Ten title, or appear in the College Football Playoff in what is now his fifth season at Michigan.

College GameDay, Harbaugh Big Ten titles
Jim Harbaugh has not yet won a Big Ten Championship as Michigan's head coach

The Michigan head coach is also notorious for wearing a certain type of pants on gameday.

His appearance was a source of humor for Penn State fans as well.

College GameDay Harbaugh Squints
Jim Harbaugh was the main focus of many signs on Saturday

But the Nittany Lion faithful did not focus all of their attention on Harbaugh.

James Franklin was the subject of a number of signs, one of which linked him to a viral video from Kylie Jenner earlier in the week.

College Game Day, Kaneria Rise and Shine Sign
Akash Kaneria (Grad Student-Management and Organizational Leadership) holds a sign up on the HUB Lawn during ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

Other fans were quick to plug the Saturday pregame show, while the competition in the process.

College GameDay, Penn State Moms
Penn State moms are big fans of College GameDay 

However, there were a few signs that aired on the wholesome side of things.

With kickoff rapidly approaching, a sign from one fan summed up the general purpose of a game like this.

College GameDay Both Teams Have Fun
One Penn State fan is just wishing for a good game

