Penn State is 0-1 after the first week of the season for the first time since 2015 and now faces what may be its biggest test all year — Ohio State.

The Buckeyes opened as 12.5 point favorites over the Nittany Lions but that line has since moved to 11.5 in favor of the visitors, according to William Hill Sportsbook.

Penn State is listed as a +350 underdog, while the Ohio State moneyline is -430.

The over/under point total sits at 64 total points, paying out at -110 odds on either side.

The Buckeyes are coming off a win in which they covered a 26-point spread against Nebraska in a game that finished 52-17.

Ohio State was the most reliable Big Ten team to bet on against the spread in 2019, finishing with a record of 9-5 against the spread, according to teamrankings.com.

Penn State is coming off an overtime loss to Indiana that saw the Hoosiers cover the 6.5 point spread in favor of the Nittany Lions easily.

