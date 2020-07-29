The ACC announced its plan for a college football season this fall on Wednesday.

The conference will compete in an 11-game season, 10 of which are against conference opponents.

Each team will be able to select their non-conference opponent, but it must be played in the home state of the ACC institution and the opponents must meet the medical protocol requirements as agreed upon by the ACC.

The first games of the season will take place the week of Sept. 7-12 and the 11-game schedule will be played across at least a 13 week stretch, with each team having two open dates.

The conference will only use one division this season and Notre Dame will also play a 10-game conference schedule and will be eligible for the ACC Championship game.

Notre Dame would also be eligible for the Orange Bowl, should the Fighting Irish win the ACC Championship.

All of the television revenue for the 2020 season, including Notre Dame's games will be shared by all 15 schools.

The ACC Championship game will be played on either December 12 or 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

A week-by-week schedule and television selections will be released at a later date by the conference.

