Last week, the Big Ten made headlines once again with an announcement saying the now postponed football season could reportedly begin around Thanksgiving this November.

And while the conference’s season has been put on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, other major conferences like the SEC, ACC and Big 12 have confirmed they will still begin play in mid-late September on a modified schedule.

Everyone has had their thoughts on this issue from parents, athletes and all the way to President Donald Trump who said he has talked to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren about starting the season later this fall.

Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football. Would be good (great!) for everyone - Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020

So while the Big Ten conference seems to be changing its reports day-by-day, the big question here is what is going to change in these next two months to make the November start of the season worth it?

It’s likely little will change with the coronavirus pandemic in the next two months, especially while these athletes are surrounded by other students at their respective universities.

When the athletes were at school this summer pretty much by themselves, there were still cases at Penn State — and with students here, that should only skyrocket with the increase of students in State College.

In fact, as of Sept. 1, Penn State has already reported 73 positive tests across all campuses since returning to classes on Monday, Aug. 24.

Frankly, it just doesn’t make sense as to why they would start a season in two months when it will essentially be the same risk as if it were to begin when it was previously scheduled.

Even if the Big Ten's biggest concern is money being made from television viewership, a national audience will be much more likely to watch the top teams in the country fight for a College Football Playoff berth in late November rather than flipping on the Nebraska versus Rutgers opener on the Big Ten Network.

But what is probably the most aggravating part of this whole situation is the fact that the season is not taking place, yet tens of thousands of normal college students are on Penn State’s campus, interacting with each other every day.

What is the difference?

The conference and schools are liable for these athletes if something were to happen in regard to their health — but for the average student, they get to be charged full tuition while schools figure it out on the fly.

In his normal air-time on Sportscenter at Night, ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt described it best when talking about this issue, emphasizing the naivete of Warren and the rest of the Big Ten’s board of governors.

“How the (expletive) are you gonna not play in the fall but start in November at Thanksgiving, while the season with teams who are going to start in September is still going and it’s marching toward its playoff?” Van Pelt said. “Meanwhile, if they couldn’t play because they were worried about lawsuits, how did you allow all these students to come back to campus and go to school? Oh, right, right — so you can charge them the full boat for the semester. That’s a fun trick.”

SVP with some words on the idea of the B1G starting a football season on Thanksgiving weekend pic.twitter.com/3sRVPKhpyn — Stanford Steve (@StanfordSteve82) August 29, 2020

The point of all of this is, the Big Ten will be doing itself no favor by starting the season on Thanksgiving.

Rather, they would be doing themselves a great disservice as they would not only be putting their student-athletes at risk but essentially will be contradicting everything they’ve said up to this point in regard to the health and safety of its student-athletes.

