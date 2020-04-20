Penn State is making waves on the recruiting trail once again and hoping to keep the best talent in the state of Pennsylvania.

Five-star offensive tackle Nolan Rucci released his top-nine schools on Monday, a list that included the Nittany Lions.

The Lititz, Pennsylvania, native is the 13th ranked prospect and third ranked offensive tackle target in the class of 2021, according to 247Sports.

Rucci’s shortlist also includes perennial powerhouses such as Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State.

Rucci’s father, Todd Rucci, was an offensive lineman at Penn State before playing eight seasons in the NFL.

Last visiting State College on October 19, 2019, Rucci is being recruited by defensive coordinator Brent Pry and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein.

The Nittany Lions recently gained a commitment from another top offensive lineman — 4-star Landon Tengwall. Tengwall is the seventh ranked offensive tackle in the class of 2021.