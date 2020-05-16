Minnesota, Ricky Rahne
Penn State passing game coordinator Ricky Rahne before the game against Minnesota at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016

 Max Petrosky

Saturday was a busy day at the Rahne house. 

Former Penn State offensive coordinator and current Old Dominion head coach Ricky Rahne posted a pair of videos on his Twitter on Saturday as the State College community drove by his house to say goodbye to his family.

The first set of visitors came from Easterly Parkway Elementary School and according to Rahne's tweet it made his wife Jennifer tear up.

The second set of visitors that drove by the Rahne house on Saturday was the teammates of Rahne's sons Ryder and Jake who got one last socially distant goodbye in.

Rahne concluded the last tweet with "State College will always have a special place in The Rahne's hearts."

This offseason after spending the previous six years at Penn State, two as the offensive coordinator. Rahne accepted the head coaching job at Old Dominion. 

