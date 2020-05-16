Saturday was a busy day at the Rahne house.

Former Penn State offensive coordinator and current Old Dominion head coach Ricky Rahne posted a pair of videos on his Twitter on Saturday as the State College community drove by his house to say goodbye to his family.

The first set of visitors came from Easterly Parkway Elementary School and according to Rahne's tweet it made his wife Jennifer tear up.

The Rahne’s got a special surprise from our extended family from @EasterlyParkway! Thank you to all of our friends and teachers that came out to wish us luck and say good bye. Not going to lie it made my wife tear up. #EPProud pic.twitter.com/FCDzO6oVFk — Ricky Rahne (@RickyRahne) May 16, 2020

The second set of visitors that drove by the Rahne house on Saturday was the teammates of Rahne's sons Ryder and Jake who got one last socially distant goodbye in.

Crazy day at our house. Not too long after the school visit, a caravan of our sons’ teammates came by to say goodbye too. State College will always have a special place in The Rahne’s hearts. pic.twitter.com/7a3OYq1cq0 — Ricky Rahne (@RickyRahne) May 16, 2020

Rahne concluded the last tweet with "State College will always have a special place in The Rahne's hearts."

This offseason after spending the previous six years at Penn State, two as the offensive coordinator. Rahne accepted the head coaching job at Old Dominion.