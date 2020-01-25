KJ Hamler and Yetur Gross-Matos will compete in the State Farm All-Star Football Challenge on Jan. 31.

The skills completion will be shown on ESPN2 on Feb. 1 at 9 p.m.

The competition features 24 college football players, divided into six conference based teams, that will compete in a variety of skills based competitions.

The competitions are as follows: State Farm QB Accuracy Competition, the Hands Competition, the Rocket Mortgage Strength Challenge and the Mercedes-Benz Obstacle Course and the State Farm Team Competition.

Both Hamler and Gross-Matos be on the Big Ten team at the challenge in AT&T Stadium. Zack Baun (Wisconsin) and Nate Stanley (Iowa) will make up the other two members of the Big Ten team.