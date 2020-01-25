Cotton Bowl Classic, Penn State vs Memphis, Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (99)
Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (99) celebrates a sack during the 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 17 Memphis at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. No. 10 Penn State defeated No. 17 Memphis 53-39.

 Caitlin Lee

KJ Hamler and Yetur Gross-Matos will compete in the State Farm All-Star Football Challenge on Jan. 31.

The skills completion will be shown on ESPN2 on Feb. 1 at 9 p.m.

The competition features 24 college football players, divided into six conference based teams, that will compete in a variety of skills based competitions. 

The competitions are as follows: State Farm QB Accuracy Competition, the Hands Competition, the Rocket Mortgage Strength Challenge and the Mercedes-Benz Obstacle Course and the State Farm Team Competition.

Both Hamler and Gross-Matos be on the Big Ten team at the challenge in AT&T Stadium. Zack Baun (Wisconsin) and Nate Stanley (Iowa) will make up the other two members of the Big Ten team.

