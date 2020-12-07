In a week where Penn State picked up its second straight win, most Big Ten games played out as expected.

Two conference games were canceled this past week after Minnesota and Michigan faced coronavirus setbacks within their programs.

Here are the biggest storylines from Week 7 of the Big Ten conference slate.

Ohio State makes anticipated return

Ohio State came back with a vengeance against Michigan State.

The Buckeyes, who missed their game against the Illini due to multiple positive coronavirus tests within the program, defeated the Spartans 52-12 to match their largest point total of the 2020 campaign.

In the midst of his Heisman run, former Penn State commit and current Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields turned in four total touchdowns with 199 passing yards and 104 rushing yards.

Even though the Buckeyes have dominated conference play with a 5-0 unblemished record, their eligibility for the Big Ten conference championship hinges on the status of their last contest of the regular season — The Game.

Ohio State is currently scheduled to face Michigan at noon Saturday, but the Wolverines’ situation surrounding the coronavirus remains unclear.

If the Buckeyes’ upcoming game is canceled, they will be deemed ineligible for the conference championship under the current Big Ten rules for not meeting the six-game threshold.

Indiana picks up statement win

In a historic season on the gridiron for a traditional basketball powerhouse, Indiana held a fellow top-25 program to just six points Saturday.

The Hoosiers defeated Wisconsin 14-6 in a low scoring, defensive battle Saturday afternoon in Madison, Wisconsin, to move to 6-1 on the season.

According to ESPN, the Badgers boasted an 84.9% win probability at the time of kickoff, but both teams remained scoreless until the second quarter.

Replacing Michael Penix Jr., Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle went 13-for-22 for 130 passing yards and two touchdowns in a performance that got the job done against the best defense in the league.

Despite the loss, Wisconsin still sits atop the Big Ten with just 12.3 points allowed per game, having only given up six touchdowns through four games.

With Ohio State’s championship eligibility still in limbo, Indiana will be next in line for the Big Ten East division crown no matter the outcome of its season finale against Purdue.

Iowa rolls in second half

Against one of the lower-tier teams in the Big Ten West division, Iowa got out to a sluggish start Saturday.

The Hawkeyes were down 14-0 to Illinois early in the second quarter, but eventually came alive to escape with a 35-21 in their seventh game of the season.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras went 18-for-28 with 220 passing yards and three touchdowns to lead the road comeback.

Kirk Ferentz’ team is now riding a five-game win streak after dropping its first two games of the year against Purdue and Northwestern by a combined 5 points.

Iowa will host Wisconsin as it looks to continue its win streak in its home finale Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.