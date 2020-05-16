Northwestern president Morton Schapiro, who chairs the Big Ten's council of presidents and chancellors, expects all 14 member schools to play football in the fall, unless state policy prohibits campuses from opening, according to a tweet from ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

To clarify, Schapiro expects all 14 schools to be able to play this fall, unless state policies prohibit campuses from opening. https://t.co/EhzbRI7ztX — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) May 15, 2020

In an earlier tweet that Rittenberg has since deleted but was transcribed in a 247Sports article, he quoted Schapiro saying "I don’t see that we’re going to have a Big Ten [football] season with 12 of the 14 schools playing."

James Franklin has previously commented in Zoom calls with the media that the NCAA should produce guidelines for the upcoming college football season, not the individual conferences.

“It either needs to be national or not at all. I just don't see how that's going to work,” Franklin said. “For example, say you have six schools in your conference or eight schools in your conference that all are able to open and can get going and there's one or two or whatever the number is that can’t.

“Are you going to penalize all these schools not being able to open?"

Later in the call, Franklin brought up a scenario of what will happen if 12 of the 14 Big Ten schools are ready to open and the challenges the conference could be faced with.

“I don't see how you're going to be able to hold up 10 or 12 schools in one conference from two states that are opening up a month later, and I think that's the same by conferences,” Franklin said. “I don't think you can penalize one conference because another conference is opening way ahead.”

