Former Penn State wide receiver Allen Robinson is giving back the children and families in need in the Chicago area.

Robinson’s Within Reach foundation is partnering with the Greater Chicago Food Depository and matching donations up to $12,000.

Robinson also posted a video on Twitter urging people to donate, as just $12 provides 20 pounds of food to kids and families in need, due to schools closing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy is donating $12,000, while Bears tackle Charles Leno Jr. has pledged $7,200.

Robinson’s foundation provides educational opportunities and resources to low-income and inner-city Chicago area students.

