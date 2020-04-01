Former Penn State wide receiver Allen Robinson is giving back the children and families in need in the Chicago area.

Robinson’s Within Reach foundation is partnering with the Greater Chicago Food Depository and matching donations up to $12,000.

With Chicago schools closing their doors many kids are without daily meals. We need your help to put food on their table.@AllenRobinson is teaming up w/ @ARWithinReach & Greater Chicago Food Depository & matching donations up to $12,000Donate today at https://t.co/uMPgLqPRIF pic.twitter.com/Mv9yyu4Gdm — Allen Robinson's Within Reach Foundation (@ARWithinReach) March 25, 2020

Robinson also posted a video on Twitter urging people to donate, as just $12 provides 20 pounds of food to kids and families in need, due to schools closing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Join @ARWithinReach to help provide meals for kids/families in need. It will take a team effort to get through these tough times! The link is in my bio pic.twitter.com/6zjyskVmxk — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) March 28, 2020

Bears head coach Matt Nagy is donating $12,000, while Bears tackle Charles Leno Jr. has pledged $7,200.

Robinson’s foundation provides educational opportunities and resources to low-income and inner-city Chicago area students.