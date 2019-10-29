As the college football regular season approaches its final month, a trio of Penn State players have been named semifinalists for national awards.

Sophomore wide receiver KJ Hamler was named a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, junior defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and sophomore linebacker Micah Parsons were named semifinalists for the Bednarik Award.

Hamler leads the team with 37 receptions for 620 yards. He also had eight receiving touchdowns, as he competes for the title of "America's College Player of the Year."

The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1995, and two of Penn State's leaders on defense are in contention for this award.

Gross-Matos has 26 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks on the season to go along with six quarterback hurries through eight games.

Additionally, Parsons is leading the Nittany Lions in tackles with 57. He also has six tackles for loss, one sack, two pass breakups and two quarterback hurries.

Penn State is tied for the national lead among all colleges and universities with its seven Maxwell Award winners. The Nittany Lions' four Bednarik Award recipients are the most of any school in the nation.