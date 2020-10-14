Penn State vs. Indiana, Levis (7) and Menet (62)
Levis (7) and Menet (62) knock helmets during warmups before the game against Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hoosiers 34-27.

 Briana San Diego

Watch list season has continued into October.

On Wednesday, Penn State senior offensive lineman Michal Menet was named to the Rimington Trophy watch list, which is given to the nation’s most outstanding center each season.

Menet started all 13 games for Penn State in 2019 and made 12 starts the season prior.

Last year, the award was given to Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz.

