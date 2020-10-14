Watch list season has continued into October.

On Wednesday, Penn State senior offensive lineman Michal Menet was named to the Rimington Trophy watch list, which is given to the nation’s most outstanding center each season.

Congratulations to Michal Menet on being named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List! 🙌 @Mike_Menet62 The award is presented to the nation's most outstanding center each year.#WeAre pic.twitter.com/NtQ6pJJkTx — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 14, 2020

Menet started all 13 games for Penn State in 2019 and made 12 starts the season prior.

Last year, the award was given to Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz.

