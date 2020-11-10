The Carolina Panthers locker room was full of Maryland red on Monday.

Former Penn State defensive end Yetur-Gross Matos kept his word on a wager with Panthers’ teammate and former Terp Jermaine Carter Jr. this week.

Gross-Matos was forced to show up to the Carolina facility in a Maryland Terrapins shirt after this weekend’s loss, which gave Carter all the satisfaction he needed.

Also pictured in the post with the caption "#WeArent go Terps!" was former Nittany Lion and NFL veteran Anthony “Spice” Adams, who like Gross-Matos had no choice but to rep the red and black.

Saturday’s 35-19 win was Maryland’s first victory against the Nittany Lions since 2015 and was its largest margin of victory in the matchup’s history.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE