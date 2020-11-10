Cotton Bowl Classic, Penn State vs Memphis, Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (99)
Buy Now

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (99) celebrates a sack during the 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 17 Memphis at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. No. 10 Penn State defeated No. 17 Memphis 53-39.

 Caitlin Lee

The Carolina Panthers locker room was full of Maryland red on Monday.

Former Penn State defensive end Yetur-Gross Matos kept his word on a wager with Panthers’ teammate and former Terp Jermaine Carter Jr. this week.

Gross-Matos was forced to show up to the Carolina facility in a Maryland Terrapins shirt after this weekend’s loss, which gave Carter all the satisfaction he needed.

Yetur Gross-Matos, UMD gear

Also pictured in the post with the caption "#WeArent go Terps!" was former Nittany Lion and NFL veteran Anthony “Spice” Adams, who like Gross-Matos had no choice but to rep the red and black.

Spice Adams, UMD gear

Saturday’s 35-19 win was Maryland’s first victory against the Nittany Lions since 2015 and was its largest margin of victory in the matchup’s history.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags