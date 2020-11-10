The Carolina Panthers locker room was full of Maryland red on Monday.
Former Penn State defensive end Yetur-Gross Matos kept his word on a wager with Panthers’ teammate and former Terp Jermaine Carter Jr. this week.
Gross-Matos was forced to show up to the Carolina facility in a Maryland Terrapins shirt after this weekend’s loss, which gave Carter all the satisfaction he needed.
Also pictured in the post with the caption "#WeArent go Terps!" was former Nittany Lion and NFL veteran Anthony “Spice” Adams, who like Gross-Matos had no choice but to rep the red and black.
Saturday’s 35-19 win was Maryland’s first victory against the Nittany Lions since 2015 and was its largest margin of victory in the matchup’s history.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
Penn State’s lack of success in 2020 has been well documented.