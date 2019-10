Penn State hits the road for the second time this season on Saturday, and it will do so in a difficult environment.

The Nittany Lions take on Iowa at Kinnick Stadium at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

Sean McDonaugh and Todd Blackledge will be on the call with Holly Rowe on the sidelines. The game will also be streamed on Watchespn.com and the ESPN app.