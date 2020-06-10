As KJ Hamler announced he would be forgoing his remaining seasons of college eligibility and would be entering the NFL Draft, it became a reality that Penn State would be losing its most dynamic playmaker over the past two seasons.

With Hamler now preparing to run routes for the Denver Broncos, and former Penn State players Justin Shorter and Mac Hippenhammer adjusting to their new schools, Florida and Miami (Ohio) respectively, the Nittany Lions have a void at the wide receiver position.

And while the defense is being touted as one of the program’s best in recent memory, the Nittany Lions should be able to match that talent on the offensive side of the ball and have all the pieces to replace Hamler this season.

Penn State brings back key skill position players such as Sean Clifford and Pat Freiermuth while boasting what may be the best backfield in the country led by reigning Cotton Bowl Offensive MVP Journey Brown.

But perhaps most important is the fact that Penn State will have depth and experience along the offensive line.

Both starting tackles, in addition to third year starting center Michal Menet, will be back to protect Clifford and block for the talented running game, which will only open up Clifford’s options through the air.

While all these key pieces will play a large part in the offense now run by Kirk Ciarrocca, there is no doubt Hamler’s presence and ability to take the top off defenses will be missed.

The young Penn State receiving core will have to make strides this year in order for the group to be successful.

Hamler caught 56 passes last season which was far and away the most out of any receiver on the team as he utilized his agility and speed to be effective in both the short and long passing game.

But while Hamler finished with the most total receptions for the Nittany Lions, it was the second wide receiver on the depth chart in Jahan Dotson, who led the team in yards per reception.

In fact, Dotson was fourth in the Big Ten last year in yards per reception at 18.07, which is something he will be expected to match in 2020 while being targeted more often.

If Dotson simply has the ability to become a deep threat for Sean Clifford, he can carry the young receiving core which is rounded out by Daniel George and redshirt freshmen TJ Jones and John Dunmore.

And even if they don’t perform at a high level early on, the other skill offensive pieces should be able to fill in those cracks as the inexperienced players get settled into their new roles.

Clifford will have plenty of options in the short game with not only Freiermuth but all of the running backs’ ability to catch passes out of the backfield.

Freiermuth specifically will have to become a workhorse for the offense as his sophomore season has created a lot of buzz around him with both college and NFL analysts touting him as a potential first round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He is considered the best tight end in the Big Ten, if not in the country heading into 2020, and will play the role of a safety blanket for Clifford, who is looking to replace his former favorite weapon and one of his close friends in Hamler.

And should all these elements come together for Penn State next season, it’s offense could turn from a question mark into strength.