After appearing in 10 games last season, Jason Cabinda has been cut from the Oakland Raiders, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Raiders are cutting LB Jason Cabinda, source said. Started three games for them last season. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2019

After a four-year career with Penn State, Cabinda signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in April of 2018. He registered 21 tackles in 10 games for Oakland.