On the sidelines of the Beaver Stadium field as Penn State warmed up for its game against Rutgers, Pat Freiermuth helped a former Nittany Lion athlete propose to his girlfriend.

Former Penn State lacrosse player John Von Messen proposed to Lauren Piotrowski after the Penn State tight end greeted the two.

SHE SAID YES! - Pat Freiermuth (@pat_fry5) helps former Penn State lacrosse player John Von Messen propose to his girlfriend Lauren Piotrowski! 💍🦁 #WeAre pic.twitter.com/xRRYVEDndd — Hannah Mears (@hanmears_) November 30, 2019